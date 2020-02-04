'Didn't Claim Coronavirus Treatment': Ayush Ministry's Clarification

The effort of AYUSH Advisory may be seen from this right perspective, the ministry said (File)

The Ministry of Ayurveda or AYUSH Ministry, which is being criticised on social media over its recent advisory suggesting "Preventive Management Steps" regarding Novel Coronavirus, today said it didn't claim "effective treatment" for the deadly disease that has killed hundreds in China.

In the advisory posted last month, the ministry had suggested several measures to prevent the infection. "Maintain personal hygiene, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds," it had said. It had also prescribed a host of herbs.

The ministry had also said homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a preventive medicine.

"Two advisories issued on 29th January, 2020 are only indicating general precautionary measures to be followed in the context of such viral diseases. These measures are advised based on the principles of approach in respective medical system to such viral diseases where respiratory involvement is evident. These advisories neither claimed effective treatment for Corona virus nor suggested any specific drug to combat corona virus," the ministry said in a statement today.

"The personal hygienic measures and few herbal preparations which may be helpful to maintain health are indicated in the advisory. It was also advised that the use of these preparations should be done in consultation with registered practitioners from respective system of medicine," it added.

The ministry further said as no cure for Coronavirus has been found, the "effort of AYUSH Advisory may be seen from this right perspective."

The ministry was trolled on social media over its advisory. In a caustic dig at the Ministry of Ayurveda, one of the social media users wrote: "A big list of never-tried homeopathy and Unani drugs being advised to prevent the #coronoavirus . Good luck."

The new coronavirus which appeared late December has claimed at least 425 lives, infected more than 20,400 people in China, and spread to more than two dozen countries.

Three Indian students from Kerala, who are studying in China, have also contracted the disease. The centre has taken several measures, including suspending e-visa facility to China, to prevent further spread of the disease.