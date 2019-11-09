Ayodhya Verdict: 'Time For Healing, Big Relief...': Supreme Court Judge To NDTV On Ayodhya

Ayodhya Verdict: The five-judge constitution bench had heard the case for 40 days.

After delivering a historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, one of the five judges in the Supreme Court Constitution bench said "it is time for healing."

The Supreme Court announced that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust for a temple and a "prominent site" in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted for a mosque.

"It is a big relief that we did our duty entrusted on us," one of the judges said, speaking exclusively on behalf of the bench to NDTV.

In the unanimous judgement, the judges said they had been tasked with the resolution of a dispute "whose origins are as old as the idea of India itself".

"The disputed site has been a flash-point of continued conflagration over decades," said the ruling.

Apart from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who retires on November 17, the bench featured Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

They heard the case for 40 days.

The verdict comes after a century-old legal wrangle over a piece of land in Ayodhya where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu activists who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The mosque demolition was a violation of the law, the court said.

The deity Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, one of the litigants of the case, has been given the ownership of disputed land, however, "the right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility," the court said.

The court said a trust or board run by the central government will formulate a scheme for the construction and management of a temple.

Massive security was put in place across the country for the verdict. At least 12,000 security personnel have been posted in Uttar Pradesh, home to Ayodhya.



Schools and colleges are closed in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

