Supreme Court's Historic Ayodhya Verdict In 5 Points

The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government run trust for the building a temple and Muslims will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot in the town, the Supreme Court announced today

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 09, 2019 12:34 IST
Supreme Court delivered verdict in landmark Ayodhya case today

New Delhi:  The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government run trust for the building a temple and Muslims will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot in the town, the Supreme Court announced today in a landmark verdict in a religious and political flashpoint that has cast a shadow on the country for decades. The five-judge constitution bench delivered a unanimous verdict amid appeals for peace by political and religious leaders and heightened security across the country. The verdict comes after a century-old legal wrangle over a piece of land in Ayodhya on which a Babro mosque, built in the 16th century, stood before it was razed by Hindu activists, on December 6, 1992, who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.
Here are 5 points of today's verdict:
  1. The disputed structure was not built on vacant land, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, basing the court's remarks on a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
  2. The court also said the mosque had not abandoned; it said that just because namaz had been stopped by Muslims could not mean they had given up possession of the mosque.
  3. The court said Muslims should not be deprived of a structure and will be given a five-acre site in a "suitable and prominent" place on which to build a mosque.
  4. Right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to maintenance of law and order, the Supreme Court added. The government is responsible for measures to maintain peace and harmony, and law and order.
  5. The court had earlier dismissed petitions filed by the Shia Waqf Board (which challenged the 1946 order of the Faizabad Court) and the Nirmohi Akhara (which the judges ruled was only that of management). However, the court has indicated the Akhara will have representation in the government-run trust that is to be set up.




