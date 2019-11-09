Supreme Court's Historic Ayodhya Verdict In 5 Points

Supreme Court delivered verdict in landmark Ayodhya case today

New Delhi: The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government run trust for the building a temple and Muslims will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot in the town, the Supreme Court announced today in a landmark verdict in a religious and political flashpoint that has cast a shadow on the country for decades. The five-judge constitution bench delivered a unanimous verdict amid appeals for peace by political and religious leaders and heightened security across the country. The verdict comes after a century-old legal wrangle over a piece of land in Ayodhya on which a Babro mosque, built in the 16th century, stood before it was razed by Hindu activists, on December 6, 1992, who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.