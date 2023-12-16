'Don't Come To Ayodhya On Jan 22': Ram Mandir Official's Request On NDTV

The Ram idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is almost ready and the Uttar Pradesh town is going through an infrastructure overhaul ahead of next month's grand opening. Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Ayodhya to witness the idol of Lord Ram being placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Champat Rai, the Ram Mandir Trust Secretary, today said that the ceremony will take place on 12 noon on January 22. He said that the sanctum sanctorum is ready, so is the idol, but it could take another two years for the entire temple to be constructed.

"A lot of work (on the temple) still remains. Construction could go on for another two years," Mr Rai says in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

People from various states have started making plans to visit Ayodhya for the opening, but Mr Rai had a different message for the pilgrims. To avoid overcrowding in the town, he urged people to celebrate 'Anand Mahotsav' on January 22 at their nearest temple instead of coming to Ayodhya.

In his message to devotees, he said, "Don't come to Ayodhya on January 22. Assemble at the temple nearest to you, irrespective of whether its small or big. Go to the temple which is feasible for you, even if it belongs to a different god or goddess."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The main rituals at the consecration ceremony will be performed by Lakshmi Kant Dixit.

Several tent cities are being erected within Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand opening of the Ram Temple.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the January 22 ceremony, implementing enhanced security measures, and making logistical arrangements for all attendees.