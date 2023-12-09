In Pics: Ayodhya Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum Where Lord Ram's Idol Will Be Kept

The idol of Lord Ram will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is almost ready and is gearing up for next month's grand opening. Today, Champat Rai, the Ram Mandir Trust Secretary, shared photos of the nearly finished sanctum sanctorum of the temple on X.

The idol of Lord Ram will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Sharing the first images, Mr Rai wrote: "The sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. Sharing some photographs with you."

On Friday, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust released photos of construction work underway at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The temple construction is progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust, which has shared pictures of the intricate carvings inside the temple.

Earlier, Champat Rai said that the idol of Lord Ram is 90 percent ready.

"At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4'3" idol depicting a five-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 percent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done," he said, reported news agency ANI.

"The idol will be installed in the 'Grabhgriha' on the ground floor. The ground floor of the temple is almost ready. So, there will be no problem with 'Praan-Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony)," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the consecration ceremony.

Several tent cities are being erected within Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand opening of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the January 22 ceremony, implementing enhanced security measures, and making logistical arrangements for all attendees.