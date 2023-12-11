Carved Pillars, Temple Design: First Pics Of New Ayodhya Airport

The Ayodhya airport will have a peak hour capacity of over 750 passengers

The Ayodhya airport, all set to be ready before the inauguration of the Ram Temple, is going to be an architectural marvel itself. A first look at the under-construction airport shows that it is reflective of the rich culture and heritage of the city. Being built at a cost of Rs 250 crores, the design of the airport is inspired by the Nagara style of temple architecture. With carved pillars and artworks inspired by Hindu scripture Ramayana, the design of the two-storeyed airport seems befitting to welcome people to Ayodhya.

The main entrance of the airport will have a grand stepped 'shikar', the topmost elevated structure of a temple. The entire airport will be outlined with scriptures, the mega columns supporting the terminal roof will symbolize 'Kandas' (major events) of Ramayana. With such symbolism, the airport will be a perfect blend of Ayodhya's rich culture and modern facilities.

The Ayodhya airport, which will be called Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, will have a peak hour capacity of over 750 passengers and four aircraft movements per hour.

A few days back, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the airport and said Ayodhya is emerging as "an epitome of New India". "Initially, Ayodhya had a modest airstrip spanning 178 acres, but now it is being built as a major international airport," he had said.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on December 8 that the airport will be ready by the end of this month. He said that PM Modi will inaugurate the airport.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "I recently inspected the Ayodhya airport project along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. By the end of this month, the Ayodhya airport will be fully ready. I am monitoring the project on a daily basis. PM Modi will inaugurate… pic.twitter.com/nr1PJImjxb — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Tourism in Ayodhya is anticipated to increase with the construction of the Ram temple. The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22 next year by PM Modi The Ayodhya airport will cater the surge in tourism in the city.