Priests Explain Day 1 Of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha 2.0, What's Lined Up Today

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Pran Pratishtha rituals of Ram Darbar at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya commenced, attracting large crowds of devotees. Acharyas performed prayers. The ceremony continues till June 5, with upcoming festivities.

The rituals of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya began on Tuesday. A huge crowd of devotees queued up to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

NDTV spoke to Pradhan Yagya Acharya Jai Prakash Tripathi and his three other Acharyas who were part of the rituals inside the temple.

"We performed many prayers as part of the ritual," Mr Tripathi told NDTV, and listed some of the steps.

Another Acharya who helped Mr Tripathi said the prayers were performed with huge success.

"Bhagwan Ram Lalla was born, and now he comes in the form of a king," he said.

They said that on Wednesday morning - on the second day of the Pran Prathistha - they will go to the mandap and start with prayers to Lord Ganesha and other deities.

NDTV saw huge crowds of devotees on Tuesday. Many expressed joy in attending the Pran Prathistha of the first floor of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

"It was very crowded and the weather was hot. But I am happy I came here today," a devotee told NDTV.

On Monday night, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple was illuminated with vibrant and decorative lights ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar, which began at 6.30 am on Tuesday. It will go on till June 5.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on June 5, according to Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj.

The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust from June 5 to 11, and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses.