Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Be Thrown Open To Devotees By 2023

The Ram Temple has been designed on zero discharge concept, officials said (Representational)

Construction work at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on as per the schedule and will be open to devotees for darshan by 2023, Ram Temple Trust officials said in a statement.

"In a recent review meeting on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya held between August 27 and August 29, it was noted that construction work of the temple is proceeding as per the schedule and the plan to enable devotees to have darshan by the year 2023 seems within reach," the statement read.

According to Ram Temple Trust officials, "A preliminary master plan for the entire campus outside Parkota has been prepared. It includes pilgrimage facilitation centre, museum, archives, auditorium, Gaushala, Yagya Shaala, etc. The master plan has a special focus on the conservation and development of heritage structures."

"About three lakh cubic feet of concrete will be used in the raft. Design and drawing works have been completed," they added.

The complex has been designed on zero discharge concept and green building features, the statement said, adding, suggestions of respected saints and sadhus are also being considered for finalizing the master plan.

Officials further said about four lakh cubic feet of stone will be used in the construction of the temple. No steel will be used and it has been decided to use Jodhpur stone for the Parkota of the temple. The layout of the Parkota has also been finalized.