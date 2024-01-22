Kangana Ranaut's 'Jai Shri Ram' Video At Ayodhya Temple Event

Actor Kangana Ranaut was in Ayodhya for the Ram Temple event

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya today. She took to social media platform X to share a video of herself in which she is seen loudly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. She captioned the post, "Ram aa gaye."

Earlier, Ms Ranaut was seen sweeping the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple.

Ram aa gaye 🚩 pic.twitter.com/I880rco1Sd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2024

Speaking to ANI, the actor had said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day."

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (Ram Lalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.