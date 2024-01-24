BJP Chief Ministers To Visit Ayodhya For Ram Lalla's 'Darshan'

Consecration ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram Temple was held Monday. ANI

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states across the country will be visiting Ayodhya for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla in the coming days, sources from the party have said. While over 10,000 guests were invited for the 'pran pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya this Monday, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath was the only BJP Chief Minister to attend the grand event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony. Others in the sanctum sanctorum during the rituals included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant and Mr Adityanath. Even senior central ministers such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were not in Ayodhya on the big day.

Now that the temple gates have been opened to the public, BJP Chief Ministers have been asked to visit Ayodhya. On the 'pran pratistha' day, BJP Chief Ministers attended community programmes in their states.

BJP MPs, too, have been asked by the party leadership to facilitate trips to Ayodhya for residents of their constituencies and to accompany them on the visit to the holy city.

Lakhs of people are turning up at the Ayodhya Ram temple daily after it was opened to the public the day after the consecration ceremony.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Adityanath, top Uttar Pradesh officials are camping in Ayodhya to ensure security arrangements and orderly movement of devotees.