Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony: Know Aarti, Darshan Timings And How to Book Passes

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is just days away. Devotees are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the consecration of Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, the rituals for the temple consecration started from January 12

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony: Aarti Timings

Jagaran / Shringar Aarti - 6:30 AM

Bhog Aarti - 12 PM

Sandhya Aarti - 7:30 PM

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony: Darshan Timings

Devotees can partake in the divine Darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony: Pass Booking Guide

Here is a guide on booking passes:

Online Booking: Visit the official website, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Log in with your mobile number to receive an OTP. Navigate to 'My Profile' to book a slot for Aarti or Darshan. Choose the desired date and Aarti timing. Provide the necessary credentials. Collect your pass from the counter at the Temple Premises before the Aarti ceremony.

Same-Day Booking: Same-day bookings are subject to slot availability. Devotees must present themselves at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi 30 minutes before the Aarti schedule. Bring a valid government ID to receive Aarti passes.



The temple trust has extended invitations to over thousands of dignitaries, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and representatives from around 50 countries. This guest list makes the consecration ceremony a truly global and historic event.

As the sacred chants and divine rituals fill the atmosphere, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir becomes more than a mere physical structure. It transforms into a symbol of cultural heritage, unity, and spirituality, uniting people from diverse backgrounds to partake in this significant and celebratory moment.