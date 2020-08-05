Pics: Ayodhya Is A Riot Of Colours In Preps For Ram Temple Ceremony Today

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Images released on Monday of the temple design showed a grand three-storey stone structure with multiple turrets, pillars and domes.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Besides PM Modi, 50 VIPs will attend the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple at the site that was disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year. PM Modi will lay a 40 kg silver brick to mark the symbolic start of a grand temple at what many believe is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Images released on Monday of the temple design showed a grand three-storey stone structure with multiple turrets, pillars and domes. The temple will be 161 feet tall. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

The Ram Temple will be 161 feet tall and almost double the size of what was originally planned.

PM in Ayodhya today - A look at the preparations at grand Ram Temple ceremony venue.

Visuals from inside the venue of the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya today.

PM Modi and four other persons will be on the stage for the mega event organised in the middle of the country's fight against the coronavirus.

