9 Bricks From Devotees, Water From 100 Rivers Used For Ram Temple Rituals

The proposed design of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (File)

Nine bricks sent by devotees from across the world were laid for a Ram temple in Ayodhya today as a ''bhoomi pujan'' or groundbreaking ceremony was held at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Ram temple rituals, where a priest explained the significance of the nine bricks laid to mark the start of the temple construction.

"Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken," the priest said.

Soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were brought for the rituals.

PM Modi, after laying a 40-kg silver brick for the Ram temple, described it as an "emotional moment" for the country and added that "every heart is illuminated today".

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," he said.

"With the construction of this temple, not only is history being made, it is being repeated. The way boatmen helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift the Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's effort, the temple will be built," he had added.

The Prime Minister also unveiled a commemorative postage stamp.

Earlier, he had planted a ''Parijat'' sapling in the temple premises.