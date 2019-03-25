Ayodhya Mediation 'Left A Lot To Be Desired', Petitioner Tells Top Court

The in-camera sessions are being held in Faizabad, a town near Ayodhya.

Nirmohi Akhara, one of the key petitioners in the Ayodhya case, has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking modification in the order that referred the matter to a group of mediators. The mediation process, it told the top court, "left a lot to be desired".

The Hindu group has objected to more than 25 parties being invited to the mediation sessions and said only claimants to the land --- the Waqf board and the Akhara -- should be part of mediation.

The group has also asked the court to shift the venue of mediation from Faizabad, a town near Ayodhya, to a neutral venue and appoint two more judges as part of the panel of mediators.



The decades-old Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute was referred to a three-member panel of mediators earlier this month.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi tasked them with talking to all stake-holders and arriving at a solution within eight weeks.

The process, the court said, should be confidential and barred the media from reporting it.

The court's chosen mediators were retired Supreme Court judge Ibrahim Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and a senior advocate, Sriram Panchu.

The court had opted for mediation despite objections from petitioners, including the Uttar Pradesh government. The case was about "mind, heart and healing" and not land, the court had said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.