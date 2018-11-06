Ayodhya Lit-Up, Decorated, All Set To Welcome South Korean First Lady

Ahead of grand Diwali celebrations, streets and heritage buildings in Ayodhya have been decorated.

From a dazzling riverfront at Ram Ki Paidi to illuminated streets and heritage buildings, Ayodhya is all decked up to welcome South Korean First lady Kim Jung-sook for the grand Diwali celebrations.

A statue of Lord Ram and Hanuman has been installed at the historic ghats of the Saryu river, while an iconic ceremonial gateway has been erected near the site of the main function.

Lakhs of 'diyas' (earthen lamps) are being set up on the steps of the ghats. The lamps will be lit up Tuesday to welcome Ms Kim, the chief guest of the main function, while also aiming for a Guinness Book of Record.

Ms Kim, who arrived in India on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She then was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP

"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the MEA had said in a statement.

In July, the two countries had signed an agreement for expansion of the Suriratna memorial project.

Artists from Maharashtra have worked on 30-ft statue of Lord Ram, installed near the site of 'Deepotsav'. Huge hoardings, bearing message -- 'South Korean First lady Kim Jung-sook - Welcome to Ayodhya ' and her picture, have been put up across the city.