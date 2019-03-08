Judgment On Ram Temple Must Remove Obstacles To Construction: RSS

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered mediation to settle the title dispute (File)

The RSS on Friday expressed its "full faith" in the Supreme Court but said that its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya title dispute case "must expedite" and remove the "obstacles" in constructing a grand temple.

In a report presented here at the annual meeting of the highest policy-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also hailed the centre for the steps taken after the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The ABPS said the Supreme Court took a "surprising" stand by declining to give an urgent hearing date for the case.

"We are experiencing that Hindus are constantly being neglected. While having full respect in the judicial system, we would like to say emphatically that the judgment on the dispute must expedite and remove the obstacles in constructing a grand temple," the report said.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered mediation to settle the title dispute case by a three-member panel.

The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla and comprise Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and senior advocate Shriram Panchu as its members.

Calling the deaths of the CRPF troopers in the Pulwama attack "tragic", the RSS said that external forces, with the help of some anti-national internal elements, were giving shape to violent incidents.

"The attacks on the camps of Army and defence forces, intrusive attacks in the border areas by the Pakistan Army, the recent Pulwama attack, the resultant deaths of citizens and security personnel, all this is very tragic. Nobody should take our tolerance as a sign of our weakness," it said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parent organisation, said all social and political forces have displayed a spirit of unity at such times and urged the government to take stern action against anti-national forces.

"The present government is making praiseworthy efforts in this direction."

The RSS asked its cadres to increase contact with the various positive social initiatives and activities taken up by forces working in the nation's interest.

"We should be confident that we'll be able to bring all these positive forces together. In today's favourable conditions if we do hard work then we will experience that we are moving ahead towards our goal.

"Let us do our work as worship. The period in which we experienced neglect and apathy is over. Let us resolve to move ahead with courage, imagination and enthusiasm," the report added.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is likely to pass a resolution on the Sabarimala issue.

On the Supreme Court ruling in the Sabarimala case, the RSS said that it delivered a judgment even without consideration of the different opinion of the lone woman member of the bench.

"It was not binding on the state government to implement the decision in any stipulated time frame but without understanding the nuances of the judgment, the state government has shown undue haste and political ill-will towards the Hindu society by facilitating forcible entry of non-Hindu and non-devotee women in the temple," the report said.

Saying that elections should be held in a healthy and congenial atmosphere, the RSS said it was necessary that 100 per cent of the voters exercise their constitutional right to vote.