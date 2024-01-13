Ayodhya Dazzles As Thousands Of Diyas Lit Around Images Of Lord Ram, PM Modi

The diyas placed around the depictions have been lit to illuminate the ground.

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, diyas or earthen lamps, painted in different colours, formed images of Lord Ram and the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at the Saket University in Ayodhya.

People queued up at the open ground to light the diyas placed around the images of Lord Ram holding a 'bow and arrow' and 'Jai Shree Ram' written in Hindi. A portrait of Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also made with the diyas.

Around 14 lakh diyas have been used to depict Lord Ram, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the portrait of Prime Minister Modi and to write 'Jai Shree Ram'. The diyas placed around the depictions have been lit to illuminate the ground.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey will be present at the event which marks the ending of the 'Ram Parakrami Rath Yatra', which began its journey from Bihar's Siddheshwar on Thursday and will commence at Ayodhya today.

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held over seven days starting from January 16.

Ayodhya has undergone a massive transformation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "Bhoomi Pujan" on August 5, 2020, to mark the building of the grand Ram Mandir.

Authorities are working on war footing to welcome thousands of people, including VVIPs. The town, which had seen little to no development for decades, is now bustling with activity. The city roads have undergone a complete makeover, and work is on to develop the infrastructure and further beautify the town.

A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.