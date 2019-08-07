Ayodhya Case: Nirmohi Akhara Continues Arguments On Day 2 Of Hearing

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case

The Supreme Court today commenced hearing on the second day of the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.

Senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties in the case, commenced arguments on the second day before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Nirmohi Akhara had on Tuesday strongly pitched in the Supreme Court for control and management of the entire disputed 2.77-acre land, saying Muslims had not been allowed to enter the place since 1934.

The bench - also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer - had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former top court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.



