In Ayodhya Case, Mediation To Continue Till July 31: Updates

In the last hearing on May 10, the mediation panel was given time till August 15.

The Supreme Court today said the mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case will continue till 31. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had on July 11 sought a report on the issue and said that a day-to-day hearing may commence from July 25 if the court decides to conclude the mediation proceedings.

The bench had earlier requested former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) FMI Kalifulla, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel, to apprise it by today about the progress of the mediation till date and its present stage. The mediation panel, also comprising spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation, Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, was earlier granted time till August 15 by the Supreme Court for completion of mediation after its earlier report had said that the mediators were "optimistic" about an amicable solution.

Here are the live updates on Ayodhya case: