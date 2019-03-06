Ayodhya Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Court-Monitored Mediation In Ayodhya Case

The Supreme Court begins its crucial hearing on Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya to decide whether the politically sensitive case can be adjudicated by giving mediation another shot. The Supreme Court on February 26 had said it would pass an order today on whether to refer the matter to a court-appointed mediator.
The Hindu petitioners have argued that several mediation attempts made in the past have failed. The Muslim petitioners, though, have said they are willing to give it a try in public interest. The case has been in and out of courts for nearly 70 years. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the decades old dispute through mediation, saying it may help in "healing relations".
Mediation will further push back any possibility of an early beginning of the construction of the Ram temple, which the right-wing groups have been eager about in view of the coming national elections. There have also been calls to bypass the judicial process through an ordinance of executive order by the government.
- Justice Bobde says "Confidentially should not beached by parties. It shouldn't be commented in media. While the process is on it shouldn't be reported."
- Rajeev Dhavan agreeing to it says," if someone reports than it amounts to contempt."
- Who should be the arbitrator is up to the court.
- Mediation must be held in camera.
- "We cannot undo who invades, what Babar may have done, who was king at the time, whether there was a mosque or temple?
- "You are saying it will be a failure. Don't pre judge. We are trying to mediate. We think it is not an issue of land but sentiments and faith."
- "We are conscious of the impact of body politics of the country. It is about mind, hearts and healing."
- "We are trying to tell you we have no control what happened in the past. We can do only what exists at present - the dispute."
- Mediation is a futile exercise. Let the court decide.
- Public will not agree for mediation