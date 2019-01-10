Ayodhya Case Live Updates: No Hearing Today, Only Date, Schedule To be Decided

The decision on Ayodhya, is at the heart of India's most politically divisive row

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the Ayodhya temple-mosque case today. It is expected to take a call on the frequency of hearings in the case. The four other judges on the Constitution Bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. The decision on the title suit, pending for six decades and at the heart of India's most politically divisive row, comes amid demands to speed up the plan to build a Ram temple at the site where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu right wing activists in 1992.



If the Supreme Court, however, decides today on daily or frequent hearings in the case, it will be seen as a shot in the arm for those demanding a resolution to the issue before the Lok Sabha polls.

Here are the Live Updates of the Ayodhya Case Hearing: