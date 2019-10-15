Ayodhya Case: Daily Hearings To End Tomorrow, Says Chief Justice Of India

Ayodhya Case: The Supreme Court began daily hearings on August 6

Daily hearings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi - Babri Masjid land dispute will come to an end on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said today. Daily hearings had originally been scheduled to end on October 17. The court had resumed daily hearings in controversial and long-standing dispute on Monday after a week-long Dussehra break.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi began day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished, sparking communal riots in the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.