Expect India To Adopt Just Policy Towards People Of Kashmir: Iran Leader

The Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday expressed concern over the situation of Muslims in Kashmir, two weeks after the centre ended the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories.

Mr Khamenei said Iran expects the Indian government to "adopt a just policy towards the people of Kashmir."

"We're concerned about Muslims' situation in Kashmir. We have good relations with India, but we expect the Indian government to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region," he tweeted.

The Iranian leader also blamed the UK for the current situation in Kashmir.

"The current situation in Kashmir and the disputes between India and Pakistan regarding it are a result of the vicious British government's measures while leaving the Indian subcontinent. The British intentionally left this wound in that region in order to sustain conflicts in Kashmir," Mr Khamenei tweeted.

The Iran leader's comments come a day after Pakistan said it will approach the International Court of Justice over India's Kashmir move. Last week, Pakistan's attempts to create a stir in the United Nations Security Council over Kashmir fell flat after most of the participating nations agreed that the ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories was a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Pakistan has been attempting to gather support from the world for its stand against India's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories.

US President Donald Trump too has offered to mediate the "explosive" situation in Kashmir, saying it is a "very complicated place". Speaking on Tuesday, a day after phone calls with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr Trump had said he was happy to try and help calm the situation in Kashmir. He said religion was one of the main reasons for uneasy ties between India and Pakistan.

