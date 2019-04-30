BJP Leader, Once A 'Tea Seller', Elected Mayor Of North Delhi

PM Modi with the newly elected mayors of Delhi

BJP councillor Avtar Singh, who used to sell tea for a living, was elected unopposed as the new mayor of North Delhi on Monday.



Mr Singh is the first Dalit Sikh to have been elected mayor of North Delhi.

"He was nominated for the North Delhi mayor election by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Mr Singh was elected unopposed. The election was held at the General House meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation," said a senior municipal corporation officer.

"(Avtar) Singh is a very hardworking BJP cadre. He has used his hard work to reach to the post of mayor from his humble beginning as a tea seller," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the newly elected mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations and gave them his good wishes.

Had a great interaction with Smt. Sunita Kangra, Shri Avtar Singh and Smt. Anju Kamalkant. They will be serving as Mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively.



My best wishes to them as they embark on their efforts to transform Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8l1j5ey7ql — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2019

The election of mayor is indirect in which councilors of the civic body participate. The BJP has a majority in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The term of mayor is for one year. The third term of the five-year tenure of the civic body is reserved for schedule caste (SC) candidates to become the mayor.

Earlier, Anju Kangra, BJP councilor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation was elected mayor of the civic body.

BJP councilor Anju Kamlakar is expected to be elected unopposed as the new mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation that too is ruled by the party.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.