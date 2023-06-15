Avtar Singh Khanda, Amritpal Singh's Close Aide, Dies In UK: Report

Avtar Singh Khanda had led the protests at the Indian High Commission in London

Avtar Singh Khanda, a close associate of jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh, died today in the UK, sources have said.



Sources say Avtar Singh Khanda was admitted to a Birmingham hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Monday.

The exact cause of the separatist's death is yet not clear. Some reports suggest that he had been suffering from blood cancer.

Avtar Singh Khanda had led the protests at the Indian High Commission in London while Amritpal Singh was on the run.

Earlier in March, the massive Indian flag was pulled down from the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani sympathisers, protesting against the police crackdown on Amritpal Singh.

Cellphone videos posted on social media showed protesters climbing the building and taking down the Indian flag. Avtar Singh Khanda was seen leading the protest in the videos.

India had registered strong protest over the incident, saying "the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel was "unacceptable".

After eluding Punjab Police for 35 days, separatist and radical preacher Amritpal Singh surrendered at a Gurdwara in Punjab's Moga on April 23.

Punjab Police had launched a massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18, a month after the separatist and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six policemen were injured in the clash.

The 'top secret' action was a coordinated effort between Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, the Centre, and BJP-governed Assam, say officials. Sources say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had discussed the plan to arrest Amritpal Singh with Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting on March 2.