'Avoid Non-Essential Travel': India's Advisory Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Indians have been asked to avoid travelling to Iran after they launched a massive missile attack on Israel while those already present in the country have been asked to stay vigilant.

The foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," it said in a statement shared by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.