Warrant Issued To Produce Deepak Talwar's Close Aid In Court Today

Yasmin Kapoor's anticipatory bail was canceled recently. (Representational)

A special court in Delhi on Wednesday issued a warrant to produce Yasmin Kapoor before it, in connection with a money laundering case related to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj issued the production warrant to the Tihar jail authorities and asked them to produce her before it on October 3.

Yasmin Kapoor is currently lodged in Tihar jail in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by an NGO - ''Advantage India'', linked to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

She is the close-aid of Talwar, who was sent to judicial custody till October 16 by a special CBI court on Tuesday in connection with the aviation scam.

In the same case, the court had recently canceled her anticipatory bail, after the ED submitted that she was "misusing" it.

