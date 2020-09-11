Regulator Seeks IndiGo's Report On Media Chaos On Kangana Ranaut's Flight

The media chaos intensified as Mumbai's civic agency started demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office.

Media frenzy on Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Wednesday, which completely defied social distancing protocol, is under investigation after chaotic videos were shared on social media.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo on alleged "violation of safety and social distancing protocol by media personnel on flight 6E-264. Sources say the aviation regulator decided to act on spotting the videos.

In videos that have emerged online, reporters are seen speaking into their mics or taking mobile phone videos while reporting for their channels from the plane in the middle of a wild chase of Kangana Ranaut, who was returning to Mumbai that day in the middle of a huge row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena.

Though camera crew have face shields on, the purpose is defeated as masks are off and everyone is jostling for a better view of Kangana Ranaut.

The media chaos intensified as Mumbai's civic agency started demolishing what it called illegal alterations to her office even when she was on her way. Anticipating drama, the media followed her journey to Mumbai.

In January, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri had tweeted that "offensive behavior designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers".

He had tweeted on action against stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, who had allegedly heckled a TV anchor on an IndiGo flight.

Mr Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months.