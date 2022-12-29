After Fight On Bangkok-India Flight, Minister Announces Action

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that a police case filed against those involved in the violent assault of a man on a Bangkok-India flight.

In an incident report accessed by NDTV, Thai Smile Airways has stated that the assault took place on December 26 before the Kolkata-bound flight took off from Thailand.

In a video of the incident, that has gone viral on social media, passengers can be seen beating a person who did not pay heed to the cabin crew's safety instructions.