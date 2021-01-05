Haryana Issues Advisory After 4 Lakh Poultry Birds Die In 10 Days

Samples were collected and sent to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar

The Haryana animal husbandry and dairy department has issued an advisory on poultry and related products amid reports over suspected spread of avian influenza virus.

The department spokesperson in a statement said four lakh poultry birds have died in unusual circumstances in the last 10 days in 20 poultry farms in some areas in Panchkula district.

Samples were collected and sent to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL) in Jalandhar, from where a report is awaited, he said. The RDDL team has reached Barwala for re-sampling of the birds and there are no confirmed reports of avian influenza as yet, he added.

He said though mortality in poultry is higher compared to previous months, the department has a standard advisory on consumption of poultry in case of avian influenza.

In areas free of the disease, poultry and poultry products can be cooked and consumed with no fear of acquiring infection of avian influenza virus, the department said. The spokesperson said the avian influenza virus is sensitive to heat, and normal temperature used for cooking can kill the virus.

"...When handling raw poultry or raw poultry products, persons involved in food preparation should wash their hands thoroughly and clean and disinfect surfaces in contact with the poultry products. Soap and hot water are sufficient for this purpose," the department said in the statement.

The spokesperson said that till date, no evidence indicates that any person has got infected after consuming properly cooked poultry or poultry products, even when these foods were contaminated with the avian influenza.