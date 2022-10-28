Auto, Taxi Fares Hiked In Delhi Over Rising CNG Prices

The auto, taxi fares have been hiked in Delhi amid rise in CNG prices, making travellling within the city costlier. The Delhi government has agreed to the upward revision in prices, a formal notification will be out soon.

The auto fares were last revised in 2020, while the the same for the taxi was done in 2013.

According to the government decision, a commuter taking an auto will have to pay Rs 30 instead of the existing Rs 25 for the first 1.5 kilometres. For every subsequent kilometre, the pasenger will have to pay Rs 11 in place of the existing Rs 9.

For taxis, for the first kilometre, there is no change in rates for both AC and non-AC vehicles. Subsequently, the per kilometre charge has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

There is no change in the waiting charges and it will remain at the existing Rs 30 per hour.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.