Watch: Holi Water Balloon Impact Crashes Auto On UP Road

A speeding auto met with a grisly road accident after being struck with a water balloon thrown by a Holi reveller in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Saturday.

The incident was caught in a video that shows an auto streaking down a road, crowded with passengers.

A bystander throws a water balloon at the three-wheeler, causing it to lose its balance, topple over, and come to a stop.

There was no word yet on the number of people injured in the incident.

The police said they have registered a case after the incident came to light on social media.

The festival of colours, Holi was celebrated across India on Friday although in some parts the festivities continued on Saturday as well.