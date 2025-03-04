Auto Driver Smashes Car Window In Bengaluru Road Rage Incident, Cops Take Action

Road rage incidents are on the rise in India, posing a significant risk to drivers and pedestrians. The consequences of road rage can be severe, ranging from physical altercations to fatal accidents. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru violently smashing a car window and hurling verbal abuses at the driver. The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, highlighting concerns about the aggressive behaviour of some auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru.

The video shows the auto-rickshaw driver violently pounding on the car's window, targeting the car driver and hurling abuses at him. The video was recorded by someone sitting in the back seat of the car. Although the exact circumstances leading to the altercation are unclear, Bengaluru Police took immediate action by arresting the auto driver.

"Zero tolerance for road rage. our team took action immediately, and PAR 02/2025 has been registered against the accused. Reckless behaviour on the road puts lives at risk responsibly," Commercial Street Police Station wrote on X.

Watch the video here:

"Zero tolerance for road rage. our teem took action immediately and also

PAR 02/2025 has been registered against the accused. Reckless behavior on the road puts lives at risk-drive responsibly. #RoadSafety #NoToRoadRage"@DCPEASTBCP @CPBlr @acppnagar pic.twitter.com/OBRh8m4PrV — COMMERCIAL STREET PS ಕಮರ್ಷಿಯಲ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೀಟಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆ (@commercialstps) March 3, 2025

The shocking video has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users expressing alarm over the rising instances of road rage in the city. While some praised the Bengaluru Police for their swift response, others demanded stricter penalties and more severe consequences for those guilty of road rage, to deter such incidents in the future.

One user wrote, "In this city of turmoils, swift action like the one gives us a sigh of relief. Please be firm and determined ever after in the interest of the common man. Big salute."

Another commented, "Nowadays road rage cases are on the rise in Bengaluru. Definitely, such cases must be dealt with seriously & stringent punishmentis needed. What will be the fate of soft victims."

A third said, "Tweak the laws and impound their vehicles pls. Apprehending them and leaving them on bail won't do any good." A fourth added, "Auto Drivers need to be put under close watch. They all feel like they belong to some mafia. Breaking every traffic rule possible. Harassing passengers if they dont pay how much ever fare they ask. Eve teasing foreigners outside malls. All this is happening."