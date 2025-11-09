Railways Reacts To Viral Video Of Attendant Throwing Trash From Moving Train

Authorities responded after an Indian Railways coach attendant was caught on camera throwing a bag of garbage from a moving train. The shocking incident went viral on social media platforms, sparking debate over cleanliness and waste disposal practices within the railway system.

In the video posted on Instagram, the user named Abhishek Singh revealed that the incident occurred on November 4, 2025, on the Sealdah-Ajmer Express (12987).

Singh, who was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, witnessed the attendant tossing the garbage bag onto the tracks. He claimed that he confronted the attendant, but was met with a dismissive response: "Should I take it home?".

Watch the incident

"I was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur on 4th November 2025 by Sealdah-Ajmer Express, when this incident came in front of me, of which I made a video. The man seen in the video is an employee of the Indian Railways," the user wrote in the caption.

"I tried to make him understand that this was a mistake, but this guy was not ready to accept that what he had done was a mistake, and even after all this, he kept repeating the same thing in front of me again and again."

Railways reacts to the incident

The incident prompted Indian Railways to take swift action. In the comment section, North Western Railway noted that the attendant, identified as Sanjay Singh, was removed from service, and a penalty was imposed on the contractor responsible for onboard housekeeping.

"Your complaint regarding throwing of garbage on track in train no 12987 from running train has been viewed seriously and Contractual staff Sh Sanjay Singh has been removed with immediate effect. Strict penalty has been imposed on the contractual firm," the comment read.

"Also, counselling drive has been started with immediate effect to educate OBHS staff to dispose of garbage at nominated stations only to prevent recurrence of such cases. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, continuous efforts shall be made to improve passenger services."

Social media reaction

The incident sparked debate over cleanliness and waste disposal practices, with many calling for greater accountability and civic responsibility among staff and passengers alike. One user said, "I just wonder how come nobody has a need to stop him? Why are we constantly just observing such crimes against India ? Anything that happens, we just watch."

"But the most important thing look at his face he is very proud to do it," another user wrote.

"Hatts off to u bro for raising such issues," a third user praised the user for raising the issue.