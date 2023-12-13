Australia Takes Attacks On Hindu Temples Seriously: Envoy Philip Green

Various Hindu temples were reportedly vandalised in Australia in the recent past. (File)

The Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Wednesday, said his country takes attacks on Hindu temples very seriously and has a lot of experience in dealing with such situations.

"We take these sorts of acts in relation to Hindu temples seriously as we take any act in relation to any religious element in our society. We have a lot of experience in dealing with this. Our police, intelligence, multicultural agencies, state authorities are deeply focused on this. In our country this is not spilt over or into anything truly troubling or serious, that is also not entirely coincidental , that is large measure, we take it seriously," the Australian envoy said.

The envoy made these remarks in response to a question pertaining to attacks on Hindu temples in his country at an event in the national capital.

Also opening up on Australia's view on rising extremism by pro-Khalistan elements, he said, "Australia's engagement with India on this issue is less as a 5 eyes partner and more as a friend of India and a country that is respectful of India with which we have a mature relationship. We discuss these issues sensitively and carefully behind closed doors."

In his keynote address at the Asia Society Policy Institute in the national capital, the Australian Ambassador to India said, "Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here."

He also dwelt at length on the trade or commercial ties between India and Australia, the Indo-Pacific and QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

"On the economic front, our two-way trade has grown by more than 50 per cent in the last five years. And last year, we signed the landmark Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). This deal has provided the momentum for negotiations towards an even more ambitious goal: a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or CECA," the envoy said.

Despite the change in US President Joe Biden's plan to visit India as the chief guest on Republic Day, the envoy affirmed Australia's ongoing collaboration with New Delhi and other QUAD partners to facilitate the hosting of the summit in India next year.

During his visit to Australia earlier this year, in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, discussed the attacks on temples in Australia.

"PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," PM Modi had said.

Various Hindu temples were reportedly vandalised in Australia in the recent past.

India condemned the incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in Australia, saying the matter has been raised with the Australian government in Canberra.

New Delhi also sought an expeditious investigation to nail the perpetrators.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)