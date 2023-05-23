'PM Modi Incredible Man, Feel Lucky I Met Him': Australia Celebrity Chef

PM Modi invited celebrity chef Sarah Todd and discussed her ancient Indian cuisine and Ayurveda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Australia as part of the last leg of his three-nation tour. He held meetings with several industrialists in Sydney and is scheduled to meet his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. The Prime Minister also invited celebrity chef Sarah Todd and discussed her ancient Indian cuisine and Ayurveda.

On meeting PM Narendra Modi, Sarah Todd said she felt lucky to interact with him and added that he has done “incredible work” and “made people feel heard”.

“The Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel very lucky to have met him and I can see that he really cares about the country and the vision. The Prime Minister is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country,” said Sarah Todd.

She added, “He has done such incredible work and really taken people on a journey and made people feel heard and I think sitting with him today and having a conversation made me realise just how personable he is and really engaged”.

Ms Todd also shared a few pictures with PM Narendra Modi from their meeting. In photos shared on Instagram, Sarah Todd and PM Modi can be seen sitting together and also posing for a photo.

Sarah Todd wrote that their conversation “delved into the Ayurvedic principles of ancient Indian cuisine and the use of the finest local ingredients and their health benefits”. The chef said her discussion with the Prime Minister “reinforced my love of India, my passion for the food industry and reaffirmed that I'm on the right track”.

Ms Todd said she also “discussed the next steps and carved a clear vision for the direction for me to follow”.

“Grateful for Mr. Modi's guidance and support in shaping my path ahead. Feeling inspired and grateful for this opportunity. Excited for the journey ahead!,” the chef added.