"Someone Who Lived 300 Years Ago...": Uddhav Thackeray On Aurangzeb Grave Row

Amid arson and vandalism in Maharashtra's Nagpur - over demands Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's grave be moved out of the state - ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the need for a face-off on this issue, pointing out the Mughal emperor had died over 300 years ago.

"If you want you can remove his grave.... but call Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar..." he quipped. The reference to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his Bihar counterpart - both key allies of the BJP - has been seen in the light of the Muslim population in each state.

Mr Thackeray also threw in a jab at the BJP, pointing out Aurangzeb had, in fact, been born in Gujarat; he was born in 1618 in Dahod in Gujarat and died near Maharashtra's Bhingar in 1707.

Uddhav Thackeray's comment was echoed by his son Aaditya, who accused the BJP of orchestrating this controversy to distract from the state government's failures. In a sharp attack of his own, Thackeray junior also accused the BJP of trying to "make a Manipur of Maharashtra".

"Sadly, when the BJP cannot govern... they resort to violence and riots. If you look at Manipur... that is exactly what they want to convert Maharashtra to. They are trying to dig up the history of someone who lived over 300 years ago, but they cannot speak about the future... the present."

"The irony is the grave is protected by the central government..." he added.

Houses and shops were vandalised, vehicles were set on fire, and nearly 40 people injured in violence that erupted Monday starting 7.30 pm, reportedly after hardline group Vishwa Hindu Parishad burnt a photo of the Mughal ruler wrapped in a green cloth to 'symbolise his grave'.

According to Mr Fadnavis, this was a rumour - part of the "conspiracy" - and the VHP protesters had only burnt a "symbolic grave with bundles of grass". However, after the rumour was spread, around 250 Muslims arrived at the VHP's protest site and threatened violence.

"When people said they would set vehicles on fire, police used force," he said.

This morning Maharashtra's junior Home Minister, Yogesh Kadam, said 47 people have been detained so far. He said at least a dozen cops and two civilians had been badly injured.

The violence triggered a predictable political squabble between the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and the BJP and its ally, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

Speaking in the Assembly this afternoon, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed a "premeditated conspiracy... to target specific houses and establishments".

And, in a twist that led to a scornful retort from the opposition's Priyanka Chaturvedi, he also blamed 'Chhava', a recently released Hindi film about the Marathas battle with Aurangzeb.

His deputy, Mr Shinde, was more direct in his attacks, claiming a "pre- planned conspiracy to target people belonging to a specific community" and declaring "patriotic Muslims will never support Aurangzeb". He also branded those defending Aurangzeb "traitors".

The BJP-Shiv Sena's allegations of an 'opposition conspiracy' behind the Nagpur violence were firmly dismissed, with Uddhav Thackeray pointing out the clashes took place in a city home to the head office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the BJP's ideological mentor.

"I am not the Chief Minister... nor am I the Home Minister. Ask the Chief Minister who is behind this violence. Because the RSS headquarters is there. There is a double-engine government here and if it has failed, then they should resign..." he told reporters.

The situation in Nagpur has calmed down, officials said this morning. However, a curfew and prohibitory orders - banning large gatherings - remain in place in several areas, police said.