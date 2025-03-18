Devendra Fadnavis' 'Chhaava' Mention In Assembly Address On Nagpur Violence

Blockbuster movie 'Chhaava' brought the history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the fore and ignited public anger against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today while addressing the Assembly about the violence and arson in Nagpur last night.

The Chief Minister said that he does not want to blame a movie. "Chhaava brought the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj before the people and their sentiments were ignited. Also, the public anger against Aurangzeb is coming to the fore. Keeping these things in mind, the law and order system must be maintained and everyone should be patient. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," Mr Fadnavis said.

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Maratha king Shambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film portrays the Maratha king's battles against the Mughals and his subsequent capture and brutal execution. The film has emerged as a massive hit at the box office.

The Chief Minister said the violence in Nagpur "looks like a well-planned attack". "In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt... It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," he said.

The Chief Minister said 33 cops, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police, were injured in the violence and added that attacks on cops would not be tolerated.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in several parts of Nagpur after a mob set vehicles on fire and targeted the cops last night. The violence erupted hours after VHP and Bajrang Dal organised a protest, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra. The Opposition has criticised the Mahayuti government, saying that remarks made by those in power had stoked tensions in the state. The ruling party's leaders, however, accused Opposition leaders of glorifying the Mughal ruler.