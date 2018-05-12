1 Dead, Shops And Vehicles Set On Fire During Aurangabad Clashes, Prohibitory Orders Imposed Aurangabad Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said there were two rounds of violence, one Friday evening followed by another on Saturday, but "now the situation is under control."

41 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aurangabad clashes: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the affected areas Aurangabad: At least one person died and more than 35 were injured, including 10 policemen, after clashes broke out between two groups in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, an official said. The clashes erupted late on Friday after illegal water connections belonging to members of a particular community were removed from Motikaranja area. The clashes soon flared up into rioting - many shops and vehicles were set on fire and there were incidents of stone throwing.



Police forces were rushed to the locality but they failed to control the violence and resorted to caning and firing teargas shells and plastic bullets to control the rampaging crowds. Prohibitory orders were subsequently imposed in the affected areas.



Aurangabad Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said there were two rounds of violence, one Friday evening followed by another on Saturday, but "now the situation is under control."



"It was a small issue... It escalated due to rumours and the tensions spread... Some anti-social elements indulged in setting ablaze shops and vehicles in the locality," Mr Bharambe told the media.

Many cars and vehicles were burnt during the clashes in Aurangabad



The state government deployed units of the State Reserve Police Force, Indian Reserve Battalion from the city, besides rushing forces from neighbouring Beed and Jalna to maintain peace.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been apprised of the matter while Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar is rushing to Aurangabad to take stock of the situation, an official said in Mumbai.



Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to Mr Fadnavis to take strong action against the troublemakers indulging in the rioting.



Located in the Marathwada region of the state, Aurangabad is world-renowned for the famous Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara and other historical landmarks.



At least one person died and more than 35 were injured, including 10 policemen, after clashes broke out between two groups in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, an official said. The clashes erupted late on Friday after illegal water connections belonging to members of a particular community were removed from Motikaranja area. The clashes soon flared up into rioting - many shops and vehicles were set on fire and there were incidents of stone throwing.Police forces were rushed to the locality but they failed to control the violence and resorted to caning and firing teargas shells and plastic bullets to control the rampaging crowds. Prohibitory orders were subsequently imposed in the affected areas.Aurangabad Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said there were two rounds of violence, one Friday evening followed by another on Saturday, but "now the situation is under control.""It was a small issue... It escalated due to rumours and the tensions spread... Some anti-social elements indulged in setting ablaze shops and vehicles in the locality," Mr Bharambe told the media.The worst-hit areas were Shahganj, Nawabpura, Rajabazaar and Angribaug which continued to remain calm but tense.The state government deployed units of the State Reserve Police Force, Indian Reserve Battalion from the city, besides rushing forces from neighbouring Beed and Jalna to maintain peace.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been apprised of the matter while Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar is rushing to Aurangabad to take stock of the situation, an official said in Mumbai. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to Mr Fadnavis to take strong action against the troublemakers indulging in the rioting.Located in the Marathwada region of the state, Aurangabad is world-renowned for the famous Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara and other historical landmarks. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter