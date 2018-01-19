Auditor Vinod Rai's Team Flagged Lower 2G Loss, Says A Raja: 10 Facts

A Raja, who was the main accused in the 2G scam case, was acquitted last month
New Delhi:
After "Rs 1.76 lakh crore" and "zero-loss", a third figure has surfaced in the 2G spectrum case that crashed last month
after a court acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence. A book by A Raja, then telecom minister and main accused in the case, suggests that before then auditor Vinod Rai declared that the Congress-led government's decision to allot 2G spectrum without an auction cost the taxpayer a staggering Rs 1.76 lakh crore, the audit body in another report pegged the loss at just a fraction of that figure.