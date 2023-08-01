'Attack On Federal Democracy': Team Uddhav MP On Delhi Ordinance Bill

"Even silent allies of the BJP should protest against it," said Priyanka Chaturvedi. (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday slammed the Central government over the bill to replace the ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and said that bill is unconstitutional, immoral and undemocratic.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is not about numbers. It is an attack on federal democracy. Is centre above the elected government in Delhi and the Supreme Court. Even silent allies of the BJP should protest against it. Today it has happened in Delhi, tomorrow it can happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or Odisha."

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Home Ministry has properly constituted this bill (Delhi Ordinance) and a decision has been taken according to the framework of the constitution.

"We will take decisions following the framework of the Constitution. Home Ministry has properly constituted this bill (Delhi Ordinance). The entire country has supported PM Modi and BJP and the govt of India is also democratically elected. Arvind Kejriwal and his team should understand that this is also an elected government," he said.

Earlier today bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha which seeks to replace the Ordinance brought by the Centre in May, excluding certain services from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had personally called on top Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart Sharad Pawar, in a bid to solicit their support for the Centre's Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.

Opposition members from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), including the Congress, have already cleared their stand over the Bill, saying they would oppose it as it will destroy the federal structure of governance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)