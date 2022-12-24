Mob Attack On Christmas Celebrations In Uttarakhand Village Over 'Conversion'

A group of at least 30 young men, armed with sticks, attacked a Christmas programme at Purola village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Friday, alleging that forced conversions were being carried out there, it is learnt.

Police later detained six people, including Pastor Lazarus Cornelius and his wife Sushma Cornelius who were attacked by the men claiming to be from a Hindu organisation, and were later released saying the matter has been amicably resolved.

The attack at Hope and Life Centre in the village, around 150 km from state capital Dehradun, took place around noon. The pastor belongs to Union Church, Mussoorie, was leading prayers.

The state's BJP government recently presented an anti-conversion Bill in the assembly that has been passed. Locals say there have been earlier instances of attacks on religious minorities, including Christians and Muslims. Police are yet to give more detail.