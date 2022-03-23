'$400 Billion... 1st Time Ever,' Says PM Modi As India Sets Export Record

PM Modi praised India's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion this year

Hailing India's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted today that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," PM Modi tweeted.

India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.



This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobalpic.twitter.com/zZIQgJuNeQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

He posted graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.



