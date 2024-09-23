Atishi Takes Charge As Chief Minister With Grand Gesture For Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Atishi officially took charge as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi today, following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. Drawing a symbolic comparison to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Atishi said, "My situation is like that of Bharat, when Lord Shri Rama went into exile, and Bharat had to govern in his absence."

Atishi, 43, vowed to run the government for the next four months until the upcoming elections, just as "Bharat ruled with Lord Ram's 'khadaun' (sandals) on the throne".

After assuming office, Atishi placed an empty chair next to hers, in a symbolic gesture towards her party chief Mr Kejriwal. "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. I am confident that the people of Delhi will reinstate him after four months," she said.

Atishi was sworn in along with her cabinet on Saturday, with key members retaining their portfolios from the Kejriwal government. Atishi herself was overseeing crucial departments such as education, finance, power, and PWD, managing a total of 13 portfolios. Saurabh Bharadwaj, who holds eight portfolios, took charge the same day.

Newcomer Mukesh Ahlawat was entrusted with departments such as labour, SC/ST, and employment, while Gopal Rai retains his roles in development, environment, and general administration.