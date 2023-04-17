UP Cops Face 5 Big Questions After Atiq Ahmed, Brother's Murder On Camera

Atiq and Ashraf, both accused in the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal outside his home, had been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. Questions are now being raised on why they were taken for the check-up late in the night.

The police vehicle transporting the dreaded gangster was parked outside the hospital gate and the two had walked from there. For a high-profile prisoner such as Ahmed, who was being constantly followed by the press, it is surprising that police did not take the vehicle right up to the hospital to reduce exposure.

A team of about 20 policemen had accompanied Atiq and Ashraf to the hospital. Questions are being raised on how they failed to protect the prisoners from three shooters. The killers shot Atiq at least nine times and pumped five bullets into Ashraf's body -- according to the autopsy report -- before they were overpowered.

The shooters fired as many as 20 rounds, but not a single bullet was fired by the policemen. Atiq and Ashraf, both handcuffed, fell to the ground after headshots. The visuals show the shooters closing in raining bullets on them. Still, not a shot was fired by the cops.