Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Ashes To Be Immersed At 6 Locations In Tamil Nadu

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes will be immersed at six locations in Tamil Nadu

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed at six locations in Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery, on August 26, the BJP state unit said today.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the ashes would be immersed in the sea at Chennai, Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari.

They would also be immersed in the Cauvery at Srirangam, besides Vaigai and Bhavani rivers in Madurai and Erode respectively, Soundararajan told PTI.

Soundararajan will bring the funerary urn from New Delhi to Chennai on Wednesday and it will be taken in a procession to the party office Kamalalayam in T Nagar.

The ashes will be kept there for the public to pay homage on Thursday. A number of political leaders are expected to pay homage, party sources said.

The ashes will be later taken to various regions of the state before being immersed on Sunday simultaneously at 11 am at all the designated locations, a party release said.

Prior to that, it will be taken in a procession in different regions of the state.

The processions in the respective regions will be led by Soundararajan, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, former lawmaker La Ganesan, BJP national secretary H Raja, party's national executive committee member CP Radhakrishnan and former state unit chief and former lawmaker KN Lakshmanan, it said.

The BJP had earlier decided that the ashes would be immersed in rivers across the country, starting with the Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday.

The 93 year-old BJP patriarch died in New Delhi on August 16 following prolonged illness.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.