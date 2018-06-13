Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Is Better, Full Recovery In Next Few Days: AIIMS Doctors at AIIMS said former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now.

Share EMAIL PRINT Atal Bihari Vajpayee had undergone dialysis at AIIMS on Monday New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Monday morning for a urinary tract infection, is likely to make a full recovery soon. In an update on the 93-year-old former PM's health, the director of AIIMS today said he has shown significant improvement in the last two days.



"He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now. The infection is under control and the blood pressure, respiratory function and hearty rate are normal. They are being maintained without any support," Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, said this afternoon.



"We are hopeful he will make a full recovery in the next few days. We will be able to send him back home after that," Mr Guleria added.



Mr Vajpayee, the first non-Congress PM to complete a five-year term, has been away from public life since 2009, and has not been seen leaving his home in Delhi.



In 2009, the BJP patriarch was admitted to hospital just 48 hours before a party leadership meeting in Nagpur. That was when he stepped away from active politics.



Mr Vajpayee, one of the BJP's tallest leaders, ruled the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for almost six years from 1999.



