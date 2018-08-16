7-Day Mourning For Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Holiday In 5 States On Friday

Schools and offices in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Bihar will be closed as a mark of respect

A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the central government as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died after prolonged illness at AIIMS in the national capital. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India.

The former prime minister will be accorded a state funeral, tentatively expected to be held on Friday.

Mr Vajpayee, the BJP's tallest leader, was admitted to hospital on June 11 with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion. A statement by AIIMS said his condition had been deteriorating over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. "Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today," it said.

The home ministry announcement, which formally notified state governments about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, did not declare a public holiday.

The union cabinet later made an exception to the precedent, under which a holiday is only announced on the death of a sitting prime minister or president.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have, however, announced a public holiday for Friday as a mark of respect to the former prime minister who was considered one of the country's most respected politicians.

All schools including private schools also shall remain closed. https://t.co/3aB8fBs5yf - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 16, 2018

In a departure from the standard protocol, the union cabinet also decided to close government offices in the national capital on Friday afternoon. An official said it had been decided to give half-day holiday on Friday afternoon, the day of the funeral.

