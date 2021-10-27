At Top RSS Meet, Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Fuel Rates Likely Focus

The meeting in Dharwad is the first in-person gathering of the RSS leadership in two years.

A resolution on Hindus attacked in Bangladesh, a discussion on the fuel price hike and a strategy ahead of five state elections are on the agenda of a three-day meet of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Karnataka.

The meeting in Dharwad from Thursday to Saturday is the first in-person gathering of the RSS leadership in two years. Last year, the RSS national executive was cancelled because of Covid.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its number two leader Dattatreya Hosabale will be among more than 350 functionaries set to attend the national executive.

BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh will also be a part of this meet.

Representatives of the RSS said that a resolution on Hindus under attack in Bangladesh is likely at the end of the meeting.

This is significant as many functionaries of the RSS and even the ruling BJP have criticised the manner in which Hindu minority groups in Bangladesh came under attack during the Durga Puja festivities.

As a part of the unlisted agenda for discussion, the RSS is also likely to take up the spiralling fuel prices in the country. Sources say that the organisation feels the need to strike a balance between the government's revenue generation and people's interest. The RSS is likely to suggest to the government better communication and better solutions to check the unending price hike.

The RSS is also likely to discuss the BJP's poll prospects and its assessment on the state elections next year.

Other issues listed on the agenda include a roadmap of programmes ahead of India's 75th year of independence and an assessment of the RSS's Covid-related relief work over the past two years.

The RSS will also decide on a build-up to the centenary celebrations of the organisation; the RSS completes hundred years in 2025.