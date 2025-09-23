At Tirupati Temple, AI To Take Over Crowd Control, Darshan Management

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a new, state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence-Integrated Command Control Centre (ICC) at the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India for a temple of this scale and is poised to revolutionise crowd management and pilgrim services at the sacred hill shrine, it is claimed.

The new ICC, established at the Vaikuntham-1 Complex, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time data and insights to TTD officials. A massive digital screen at the centre displays a live feed from CCTV cameras across the temple premises, which is monitored by a team of over 25 technical experts.

The AI-powered cameras, with facial recognition capabilities, will track the number of pilgrims in queue lines and estimate waiting times for darshan, helping officials manage the flow of devotees more efficiently.

The system will also generate 3D maps to show ground-level conditions and identify crowded areas, suggesting remedial measures to prevent congestion.

The new system will help identify individuals involved in theft or other untoward incidents. It can also assist in tracking missing persons, and with the installation of additional cameras at strategic locations like Alipiri, the AI can monitor pilgrim rush from the very beginning of the journey.

AI will analyse data from various sources to predict peak pilgrim hours, allowing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to better allocate resources and improve the overall darshan schedule.

The system can analyse pilgrims' facial movements and non-verbal signals to identify potential problems they may be facing, enabling a faster response from TTD staff. In case of an emergency, the AI will also indicate the quickest exit routes for devotees.

The project, which has been in development for several months, received crucial support from NRIs and was also a key point of discussion during Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh's visit to the US last year.

TTD officials say the AI integration will not only enhance security but also significantly reduce the burden on manual processes, leading to a safer, faster, and more comfortable experience for all pilgrims.